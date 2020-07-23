First heat-related death of season in Cook County reported in Oak Lawn

The first-heat related death of the summer in Cook County occurred last month in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A 54-year-old woman died June 27 in the 4600 block of West 95th Street in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found she died as a result of heat stroke and ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. Her identity has not been released.

Temperatures climbed up to nearly 90 degrees the day of her death, according to the National Weather Service.

Last summer, five heat-related deaths were reported in Cook County.