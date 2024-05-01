First West Nile virus case detected in Illinois in 2024: Bird in Douglas County tests positive

The first bird to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois this year has been confirmed in Douglas County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the case on Wednesday. The bird was collected by Douglas County health officials on April 2 in Villa Grove.

"The news of the first bird with West Nile virus so early in the season is a signal for Illinois residents to begin protecting themselves – and their horses - from vector-borne diseases," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We urge everyone -- and especially older people and those with weakened immune systems -- to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around their home where mosquitoes breed. Please ‘Fight the Bite’ by practicing the three R’s – reduce, repel, and report."

The virus can be passed on through a mosquito bite, after a mosquito has picked up the virus from an infected bird, according to the IDPH.

Symptoms to look out for include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and they can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

Most people who become ill with the virus don't show any symptoms. However, in rare cases, some may become severely ill and contract meningitis, encephalitis, or death.

Illinois health officials are monitoring possible cases of West Nile virus by testing mosquito batches, dead birds, sick horses and humans who exhibit symptoms of the virus.

If you see a sick or dead crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird, you're urged to contact your local county or city health department.

Last year, there were 119 cases of West Nile virus in humans and six deaths in Illinois, according to health officials. In 2022, there were 33 human cases and seven deaths.

To learn more about the West Nile virus, follow this link.