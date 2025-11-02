Five injured in Route 14 collision; One child ejected from car seat: officials
HARVARD, Ill. - Five people, including two children, were injured in a head-on collision in unincorporated Harvard on Sunday. One of the children had been ejected from a car seat while inside the vehicle.
What we know:
Around 4:04 p.m., Harvard Fire Protection responded to the intersection of Route 14 and Lembcke Road for reports of a head-on crash involving two vehicles, an SUV and sedan.
Officials freed the driver of a sedan who was trapped inside his vehicle. He was transported by ambulance in serious condition. Two adults in the SUV sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
Two children in the SUV were injured. One of the children had been ejected from a car seat while inside the vehicle. That child was airlifted from the scene in serious condition to a trauma center; the other was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.
Route 14 remained closed in both directions for nearly 90 minutes while crew worked to clear the scene.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Harvard Fire Protection District.