Five injured in Route 14 collision; One child ejected from car seat: officials

The Brief Five people, including two children, were injured Sunday in a head-on crash at Route 14 and Lembcke Road in unincorporated Harvard. One child was ejected from a car seat inside an SUV and airlifted to a trauma center in serious condition, while the other child and two adults were taken to a hospital with less severe injuries. The sedan driver was rescued from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition; Route 14 was closed for about 90 minutes as authorities investigated.



What we know:

Around 4:04 p.m., Harvard Fire Protection responded to the intersection of Route 14 and Lembcke Road for reports of a head-on crash involving two vehicles, an SUV and sedan.

Officials freed the driver of a sedan who was trapped inside his vehicle. He was transported by ambulance in serious condition. Two adults in the SUV sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Two children in the SUV were injured. One of the children had been ejected from a car seat while inside the vehicle. That child was airlifted from the scene in serious condition to a trauma center; the other was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Route 14 remained closed in both directions for nearly 90 minutes while crew worked to clear the scene.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

