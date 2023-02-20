Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Chicago suburb, slams 'woke ideology'

Potential Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis whipped up his base in the Chicago suburbs on Monday.

The Florida governor touted his record on crime and education.

"The reason we have crime that has spiraled out of control in so many of these areas if because you have politicians putting woke ideology ahead of public safety," he said.

There was a robust crowd inside the Elmhurst Knights of Columbus hall, as they cheered the conservative politician and his ideas to combat crime.

Outside, however, were a handful of protesters.

"It's great to be in Illinois," DeSantis said.

Fresh off speaking engagements in New York and Philadelphia, Gov. Desantis swept into Illinois like a hurricane force.

"As you see massive increases in crime in places like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Fransisco --- Florida has a 50-year low in our crime rate," he said.

The conservative was on a national pro-law enforcement tour, touting Florida’s low crime rate, economic wins and program to recruit cops from other states with bonuses.

Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was in the crowd.

"Unfortunately, as polling shows, most Republicans don't want Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 election," said Rep. Rodney Davis.

DeSantis hasn't announced a presidential bid just yet, but he’s already drawing criticism from Democrats like the Chicago mayoral candidates and Governor JB Pritzker who tweeted his "dangerous and hateful agenda has no place in Illinois."

"As much as I’m proud that Florida is doing well, I want the country to do well. I want all of these communities to do well," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor was also promoting his new book that comes out next week.