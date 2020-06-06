Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road

article

"Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!"

That's what happened on Friday when some troopers in Tampa helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of the road.

Together, the troopers shielded the car with raincoats as the healthy baby girl was brought into the world.

The family was then given a special escort by the Florida Highway Patrol to a nearby hospital.