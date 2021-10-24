Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:09 AM CDT until WED 9:35 PM CDT, Jasper County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM CDT until THU 6:16 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:27 AM CDT until WED 5:01 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:38 PM CDT until WED 11:18 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 PM CDT until THU 2:43 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:20 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:24 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 9:30 PM CDT until THU 10:26 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County

Florida's top doctor kicked out of meeting after refusing to wear mask

By Adriana Gomez Licon
Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

MIAMI, Fla. - Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition. 

The Florida Senate president sent a memo to senators saying it was disappointing to learn of the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky and asking visitors to be respectful. 

Dr. Joseph Ladapo offered to go outside but the senator wanted to meet in her office. Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, but had not made it public. 

Ladapo was appointed to the post of Florida surgeon general by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

