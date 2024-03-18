Flossmoor police chief officially terminated following mayor's tie-breaking vote

The Flossmoor police chief was officially terminated Monday night following the mayor's tie-breaking vote.

The trustees were tied 3-3 on a resolution to fire the chief with the mayor delivering the decisive vote.

More than 100 residents attended the village meeting — some holding signs reading "We demand answers now." Several police chiefs from neighboring towns and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox also attended in support of the now-former Flossmoor Police Chief Jerel Jones.

This comes a week after Jones filed a federal lawsuit claiming racial discrimination after the village manager recommended that his employment be terminated.

The village manager cited "performance concerns that have not been rectified."

Jones, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, served as the Macomb police chief for two years before taking the job in Flossmoor last year.

In October 2023, Jones complained to Village Mayor Michelle Nelson that he was being treated unfairly by Village Manager Bridget Wachtel.

"He raised a concern that there was a second set of performance standards being imposed on him as a Black department head in the village that was not being imposed on any other department heads in the village," Cass Casper from Disparti Law Firm said.

Also on Monday, the village filed a motion to "strike scandalous material" from Jones' complaint.

