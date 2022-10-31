Homewood-Flossmoor student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus Monday, police investigating

Flossmoor Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a south suburban high school Monday morning.

The alleged incident involved two students on the campus of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School, District 233 said in a statement.

The mother of the alleged victim is outraged, and told FOX 32 News it took school leaders more than an hour to release her daughter so that a family member could rush her to a local hospital.

The parent said her daughter was raped by another student just before 9 a.m. Monday morning during her daughter's first period theater class, and says there's surveillance video following the incident.

"My daughter's story, that also aligns up with the video, is this boy walks with her into one of those rooms," the woman said. "He's walking behind her to go practice lines. He was trying to touch her."

"The camera's not on the inside, the camera only catches them walking in. She said that he was trying to touch her. She kept slapping his hands, telling him ‘no, I don't like you like that. No’. And he grabbed her and slammed her on the floor, raped her and to the point where she was crying, and he was laughing," the parent added.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School

The parent says, to add insult to injury, her daughter was not immediately given medical aid. She had been taken to the hospital by her grandmother, according to the woman.

The mom said her daughter is in the hospital right now, and she's experiencing some pain.

School officials sent parents and students a letter Monday saying they're fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

"Dear Viking Family,

As a school, we feel transparency surrounding the safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. That being said, this letter is to inform you that we are aware of an alleged assault involving two students on campus Monday morning. The school is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation. While we cannot share specifics about the situation due to the ongoing investigation and confidentiality of the minors, we are communicating with students and families the information we can. We will provide additional information as the situation develops.

If you or your child have information regarding this situation, we ask that you contact the Flossmoor Police Department at 708-957-4500.

All of us will be feeling a variety of emotions, including shock, sadness, and anger. We want you to know that the Homewood-Flossmoor High School staff cares about the emotions our students may be experiencing. If your student needs support, we ask that you contact their social worker or school counselor."

Flossmoor Police Chief Tod Kamleiter confirmed the department is investigating "an incident" with cooperation from school officials and would have more information to share on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been taken into custody over the incident.

The alleged attack comes months after hundreds of students staged a walkout at the same school over more allegations of sexual assault and harassment.