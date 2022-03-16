Hundreds of Homewood-Flossmoor students stage walkout over alleged sexual assault, harassment claims

Hundreds of students at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School staged a walkout Wednesday due to concerns over alleged sexual assault and harassment between students, school officials said.

The walkout started at 9 a.m.

The school says it is aware of the allegations behind the walkout, and they continue to investigate.

Administration and student support members were outside the buildings during the walkout to ensure safety, school officials said.

As of 2 p.m., approximately 50 students were still participating in the walkout.

Classes remained in session until 3 p.m.