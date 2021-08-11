Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz to plead guilty to fraud charges: report

Former Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz will reportedly plead guilty to federal fraud charges.

Prosectors say he drained more than $38,000 from the City Council's Progressive Reform Caucus.

He allegedly used the funds on personal travel, skydiving excursions, college tuition, a hotel stay and Lover's Lane.

Munoz, 56, has been charged with 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, while the money laundering count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

According to the Sun-Times, Munoz's lawyer Richard Kling requested a "change of plea" hearing which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 15.

Additionally, the indictment says that Munoz attempted to conceal the fraud scheme by making materially false representations to the Illinois State Board of Elections and staff members and contractors of the CPRC.

Advertisement

Munoz was a member of the City Council from 1993 to 2019 and served as chairman of the CPRC and performed the duties of its treasurer.