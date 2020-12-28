Former alderman charged with drunk driving in Gold Coast

article

Former Ald. Proco "Joe" Moreno faces misdemeanor DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into several parked vehicles and a tree Sunday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Moreno, 48, was driving south about 9:20 p.m. on Astor Street when he crashed into several parked vehicles near Division Street, according to Chicago police.

He then drove into a tree, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Moreno faces a misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and five counts of failure to notify of damaged vehicles.