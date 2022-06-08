Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized, officials say

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was hospitalized Wednesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, Ambulance 11 transported Daley from his home to Northwestern Hospital.

Daley was initially in serious condition, fire officials said.

However, Daley's former press secretary Jackie Heard told FOX 32 she spoke to Daley and that he's doing "great" — and that he wants to express his gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and fire department that helped him tonight.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting Daley went to the hospital after he was feeling "out of sorts." He was apparently at his house downtown with his oldest daughter at the time.

The Sun-Times says he will remain at the hospital overnight and undergo some tests.

Daley turned 80 this April. He is the city's longest-serving mayor, leading the city from 1989 to 2011.