Former Elgin man guilty of sexually assaulting child

article

A 65-year-old man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child at their shared Elgin home for three years.

The Kane County State's Attorney says Lawrence Slack sexually abused a victim under the age of 17 between March 2008 and March 2011.

The assaults happened at the Eglin home where Slack and the victim both lived.

Slack was charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was found guilty by a Kane County judge.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He remains free on a $20,000 bond. Slack currently resides in Arizona.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Kane County Judicial Center for motions and sentencing.

In addition to a prison term, Slack must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.