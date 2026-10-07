Former Joliet police lieutenant charged with allegedly misusing Flock system

The Brief Former Joliet police Lt. Jeremy Harrison faces two felony charges over alleged misuse of the city’s Flock system. Illinois State Police investigated after the city inspector general raised concerns about his alleged personal use of the system. Harrison was charged with computer tampering and official misconduct after the case was presented to a Will County grand jury.



A former Joliet police lieutenant is facing felony charges after an Illinois State Police investigation into allegations that he misused the city’s Flock system.

The backstory:

Jeremy Harrison, 50, of Plainfield, was charged with computer tampering and official misconduct, according to Illinois State Police.

The investigation began after the Joliet city inspector general asked ISP in October 2025 to investigate Harrison, who was serving as a lieutenant with the Joliet Police Department at the time. The request followed an allegation that Harrison had been using the city’s Flock system for personal benefit.

ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 and the Illinois Appellate Special Prosecutor conducted the investigation before presenting the case to a Will County grand jury.

The grand jury returned charges against Harrison. No additional information was immediately available.