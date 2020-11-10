Expand / Collapse search
Former Kane County sheriff's sergeant charged with sexual abuse, assault

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Russell Norris | Kane County state's attorney's office

A former Kane County sheriff’s sergeant is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting employees at the county jail.

Russell Norris, 48, is charged with two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, six counts of official misconduct and one count of criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. All charges are felonies.

He allegedly made unlawful physical contact, some of which was of a sexual nature, with four employees at the jail between January 2018 and June 2020, prosecutors said. Norris was a supervisor during that time period, and the contact occurred while at work.

An employee filed a complaint against Norris in July 2020 and Norris was subsequently placed on administrative leave, prosecutors said. He resigned from the sheriff’s office on Aug. 3.

He joined the sheriff’s office in 1998 and was promoted to sergeant in 2009, prosecutors said.

Norris was released from custody after posting bond Tuesday, the state’s attorney’s office said. He is expected back in court Dec. 8.