Former Mayor Lightfoot announces project to ‘unmask’ federal immigration agents

The Brief Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other attorneys are launching the ICE Accountability Project to track alleged illegal actions by federal immigration agents during Operation Midway Blitz. The group plans to "unmask" agents by documenting physical traits, clothing and vehicles, though not names or identities. Lightfoot said the effort seeks transparency and accountability, despite expected pushback from President Trump and DHS.



Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she and other attorneys are creating a nonprofit called "The ICE Accountability Project."

Lightfoot said the organization will serve as a website and "central repository" for any alleged illegal actions taken by federal immigration officials during the execution of Operation Midway Blitz.

"We want to create a centralized archive of all the purported criminal actions of ICE and CBP agents," Lightfoot said. "We want to create a portal where what’s happening real time can be centralized and put out for the public to view."

What we know:

Lightfoot also said the group will "unmask" the federal agents who have so far remained anonymous because of what the Department of Homeland Security said has been a 1,000% increase in threats against them.

"They are on public property out in the open," she said. "We have an absolute right under our constitution to document what’s happening."

Lightfoot acknowledged they will likely not be able to determine the names or specific identities of the agents, but will maintain a database of agents based on their physical traits, what kind of clothes they wear, and the vehicles they drive.

She said she hopes the information is used to bring legal action against any and all agents who have operated illegally.

"We have a right to compile that information and put together a profile of each of those agents who have allegedly committed a crime. This is not about doxxing them," Lightfoot said.

Federal law enforcement officials are protected by "qualified immunity," which protects them from legal action unless they violate a "clearly established" constitutional right.

Lightfoot acknowledged that the project will likely draw the ire of President Trump and DHS.

"I don’t shrink in fear of any person. I have the constitution and rule of law on my side. What I can’t do is sit on the sidelines and watch these crimes being committed on a regular basis and do nothing," she said.