Former monk, teacher at Aurora boys school pleads guilty to aggravated battery

A monk at an Aurora Catholic high school for boys has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in exchange for probation and 180 days imprisonment.

Joseph J. Charron is sentenced to 30 months' probation and 180 days of imprisonment, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Charron's offenses occurred during the victim's time in high school at the Marmion Academy and was between the ages of 15 and 17.

According to the state's attorney, Charron "made contacts of an insulting and provoking nature with the victim." Further details of what transpired haven't been released.

As part of his probation, Charron must complete the recommendations of the sex offender evaluation, have no contact with the victim and only supervised contact with minors under 18 years old, officials say.

He also must abide by the orders in the Civil No Contact Order.

Charron has paid over $35,000 in restitution and has another $2,799 in fines, fees and assessments.

He has been living in Wisconsin since May 2022.

Charron can move to another state if he receives approval from the Interstate Compact Commission. He also receives credit for 695 days of home confinement.