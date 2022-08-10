Former Rockford police detective pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former Rockford Police Department detective pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography Tuesday.

Joshua Grover, 46, of Roscoe, Illinois, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography involving a victim under the age of 13.

Authorities conducted a search of a residence in the 700 block of Charlemont Lane in Roscoe on Sept, 23, 2021.

Grover was arrested after officials discovered evidence of child pornography.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Individuals who trade or sell child pornography are perpetuating the exploitation and abuse of children across the country and the globe. It is particularly abhorrent that any member of law enforcement, who is sworn to protect residents of their communities, would contribute to the victimization of children and their families," Attorney General Raoul said.

Grover’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.