Frankfort crime: Two victims robbed outside Walgreens by armed suspect

Two people were robbed outside a Walgreens in Frankfort Thursday night.

At about 9:33 p.m., Frankfort police officers responded to the Walgreens located at 7209 West Lincoln Highway for an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they met with two victims.

The victims told police they were on the east side of the building, and exited their vehicle when a male Black subject armed with a handgun approached them.

The offender robbed both victims of their belongings, police said.

The offender is described as 20 to 30 years old, with a darker complexion. He is 5'5" to 5'8".

He has a deep voice and was wearing a black hoodie and face mask.

No injuries wee reported.

The offender fled eastbound on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frankfort police at (815) 469-9435.