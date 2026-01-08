Teen charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault during a suburban Wiz Khalifa concert: police
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Frankfort has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to Tinley Park Police.
What we know:
Roman Basso, 18, of Frankfort, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault after an incident at the Credit Union One Ampitheatre on July 22 during a Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert.
Hospital staff in Ohio notified Tinley Park Police of the incident on July 24. Surveillance footage, as well as witness statements, and a forensic interview supported the victim's account of the incident.
Investigators later confirmed Basso's identity and learned that he was a student at Arizona State University.
Basso was arrested in Frankfort on Jan. 6. While in custody, Basso confessed to the crime.
What's next:
Basso appeared in court on Jan. 7. He will next appear in court on Jan. 30.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Tinley Park Police.