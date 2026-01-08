Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault during a suburban Wiz Khalifa concert: police

Published  January 8, 2026 6:39pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Roman Basso, 18, of Frankfort has been charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from an incident at Credit Union One Amphitheatre on July 22.
    • Tinley Park Police said hospital staff in Ohio reported the incident, and surveillance video, witness statements, and a forensic interview supported the victim’s account; Basso later confessed.
    • Basso, an Arizona State University student, was arrested Jan. 6, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Frankfort has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to Tinley Park Police.

What we know:

Roman Basso, 18, of Frankfort, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault after an incident at the Credit Union One Ampitheatre on July 22 during a Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert.

Hospital staff in Ohio notified Tinley Park Police of the incident on July 24. Surveillance footage, as well as witness statements, and a forensic interview supported the victim's account of the incident. 

Investigators later confirmed Basso's identity and learned that he was a student at Arizona State University.

Basso was arrested in Frankfort on Jan. 6. While in custody, Basso confessed to the crime.

What's next:

Basso appeared in court on Jan. 7. He will next appear in court on Jan. 30.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Tinley Park Police.

