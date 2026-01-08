Teen charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault during a suburban Wiz Khalifa concert: police

The Brief Roman Basso, 18, of Frankfort has been charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from an incident at Credit Union One Amphitheatre on July 22. Tinley Park Police said hospital staff in Ohio reported the incident, and surveillance video, witness statements, and a forensic interview supported the victim’s account; Basso later confessed. Basso, an Arizona State University student, was arrested Jan. 6, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.



An 18-year-old from Frankfort has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to Tinley Park Police.

What we know:

Roman Basso, 18, of Frankfort, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault after an incident at the Credit Union One Ampitheatre on July 22 during a Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert.

Hospital staff in Ohio notified Tinley Park Police of the incident on July 24. Surveillance footage, as well as witness statements, and a forensic interview supported the victim's account of the incident.

Investigators later confirmed Basso's identity and learned that he was a student at Arizona State University.

Basso was arrested in Frankfort on Jan. 6. While in custody, Basso confessed to the crime.

What's next:

Basso appeared in court on Jan. 7. He will next appear in court on Jan. 30.