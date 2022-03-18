FULL LIST: Chicago businessman announces gas stations participating in 2nd free gas giveaway

Did someone say free gas … again?

After flocks of people headed to select stations across Chicago Thursday, businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is back at it again, donating a total of $1 million in free gas for those struggling to afford the high prices in both Chicago, and suburban Cook County.

Wilson, along with gas station owners Khalil Abdullah, and Amin Ibrahim, will begin to give away the free gas beginning at 7 a.m. on March 24.

A total of 50 gas stations will be participating in the fuel-up, according to Wilson.

"The need among the community is so great. Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said.

The following are the Chicago area gas stations participating in the second round of free gas:

Super Save 48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL Citgo 9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL Marathon 1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL Citgo 1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL Mobil 2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL Super Save 9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL BP 4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL Marathon 340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL Falcon 43 North Homan, Chicago, IL Mobil 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL Super Save 101 W Madison, Maywood, IL Super Save 11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL Falcon 18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL Citgo 6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL BP 7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL Falcon 8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL Citgo 13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL Exxon Mobil 1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL BP 15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL BP 11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL BP 3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL Phillips 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL BP 5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL BP 3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL BP 4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL Amoco 1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL Mobile 1101 N LaGrange Park, IL Shell 2477 S Archer Chicago, IL BP 3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL Citgo 501 W 31st Chicago, IL Mobile 9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL Citgo 15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL BP 5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL Citgo 11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL Shell 11725 S Pulaski Alsip IL Amoco 4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL BP 342 E 35th St. Chicago IL Shell 6434 W Archer Chicago IL Shell 2474 Thatcher River Grove IL BP 4401 W 55th Chicago IL BP 17th and Bataan Broadview IL Thornton’s 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor IL Thornton’s 1125 25th Ave Bellwood IL Shell 385 Sauk Trail Park Forest Shell 4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL Clark 1201 w 87th Chicago IL

A few more gas stations will be added to make it 50 total, Wilson said.

"I am confident that with God’s help and wisdom we will get through these tough times together. This is our second gas giveaway in one week. The need is great, and I want to help. If I can help somebody as I pass along this way, then my living is not in vain. The gas stations participating in the gas giveaway covers the entire city of Chicago and several communities in suburban Cook County," Wilson said.

On Thursday during the first round of free gas, cars started lining up at midnight and caused congestion for several blocks around each station, while other drivers were trying to commute to work and school. Drivers were heard cursing, in occasional fender-benders and — at the Pulaski and Montrose location — at least a half-dozen patrol cars were directing traffic.

According to a news release, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson has donated more than 30 million face masks to the City of Chicago, Mount Sinai Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, the Chicago Transit Authority, Cook County Jail, Chicago Firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police, 75 senior citizen homes, the Westside NAACP, and 22 community organizations.

In addition, Wilson donated face masks and monetary donations to many South Suburban West Suburban communities and downstate communities like East St Louis, Peoria, and Rockford. Wilson has also personally donated $1 million to help people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and $1 million to help 1,000 churches, the release states.

"As gas station owners we are proud to partner with Dr. Wilson to help the community. All 50 participating gas stations have agreed to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson’s gas giveaway to allow more families to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity," said Khalil Abdullah one of the gas station owners.

Each vehicle that passes through participating gas stations will receive $50 in gas pumped by volunteers, and a notepad from Dr. Wilson.