Funding crisis could force 'doomsday' transit cuts in Chicago, affecting thousands of commuters

The Brief Without additional funding, key transit routes in Chicago could be cut or altered by next year, affecting thousands of commuters. The RTA faces a $770 million shortfall in 2026, which could lead to major service reductions on CTA, Metra, and PACE, including cuts to train lines and bus routes. Lawmakers have until the end of May to secure funding, or services for riders with disabilities and other commuters may be severely impacted.



Unless additional funding is secured soon, routes that thousands of people rely on in Chicago could be altered or even eliminated as early as next year.

If these cuts occur, it's estimated that one in five city workers would need to find new ways to commute.

What we know:

Officials with the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) have been warning for years that the budget will face a gap when COVID relief dollars run out.

They now project a $770 million shortfall in 2026. If state lawmakers don't act, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, and PACE could face significant cuts.

RTA officials have called this a "doomsday" scenario, with the possibility of service elimination on four of eight "L" train lines.

CTA bus routes would shrink, and early morning and late evening Metra trains could be reduced.

What they're saying:

Xavier Potts, a member of the RTA Citizens Advisory Board, said the cuts would be devastating for many riders.

"I'm lucky that the options to travel from where I am are robust as it is. But, there's so many individuals within the city, areas within the city where the CTA is their connection to the rest of the city. It's their lifeline," Potts said. "Especially people on the South and West Side. They have one rail line, a couple of busses with schedules that are already pretty few and far between."

"This isn’t just a transit crisis—it’s a regional emergency," said RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden. "If the General Assembly does not act this spring, hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans will wake up in 2026 without a way to get to work, school or medical appointments with continued uncertainty in future years about their transit services. This doomsday scenario can still be avoided as long as our state partners vote to fully fund transit operations before it’s too late."

What Else Could Happen :

The cuts would also have major implications for riders with disabilities, who rely on paratransit services.

PACE would stop operating on weekends, weekday wait times would increase, and late-night service would be reduced on 62 routes.

If the Illinois General Assembly secures proper funding before the end of the spring session, trains and buses will continue running as scheduled. They have until the end of May to reach a solution.