Funeral services announced for fallen Chicago firefighter
CHICAGO - Funeral services have been announced for a Chicago Fire Department member who died last week during a training exercise.
Services set:
The funeral arrangements for CFD Engineer Steven M. Decker will be as follows:
The visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 21 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes of Chicago, at 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., May 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave.
The backstory:
Decker died Thursday, May 14, during a training exercise that took place in the 6600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to the CFD.
Decker suffered a medical emergency during an annual equipment test, and later died at St. Francis Hospital, fire officials said.
According to the CFD, Decker served with the department for 30 years.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.