Funeral services announced for fallen Chicago firefighter

The Brief Funeral services have been announced for Chicago Fire Department Engineer Steven M. Decker, who died May 14 during a training exercise in the West Ridge neighborhood. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 21 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes of Chicago, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. May 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave.; Decker was a 30-year CFD veteran.



Funeral services have been announced for a Chicago Fire Department member who died last week during a training exercise.

Services set:

The funeral arrangements for CFD Engineer Steven M. Decker will be as follows:

The visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 21 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes of Chicago, at 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., May 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave.

The backstory:

Decker died Thursday, May 14, during a training exercise that took place in the 6600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to the CFD.

Decker suffered a medical emergency during an annual equipment test, and later died at St. Francis Hospital, fire officials said.

According to the CFD, Decker served with the department for 30 years.