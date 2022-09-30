Funeral services held for Oak Forest family members killed during alleged domestic dispute
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Funeral services have begun for the Oak Forest family members, who were shot during an alleged domestic dispute.
Lupe Gomez, 43, is described as a devoted mother in her obituary. She was killed last week, along with her adult children — Briana and Emilio.
Gomez leaves behind two younger daughters, who had been out of the home when the shootings occurred.
Police say the alleged shooter took his own life as well.