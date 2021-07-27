Gary school district holds back-to-school registration fair

Gary schools are trying to get as many students as possible ready for the first day.

A back-to-school registration fair starts Tuesday at the West Side Leadership Academy on Jerry Street.

Parents can sign their kids up, get haircuts, enjoy free music and uniform giveaways.

The registration fair runs through Thursday.

In addition, Gary Community School Corporation will require masks for people who are not vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

Preschool and kindergarten to fifth grade must wear face masks since they are not yet qualified to get vaccines.

Also, those in six to 12 grades will have to wear masks if they are unvaccinated.

However, schools cannot require people to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine under state laws, which means the school district will assume anyone unmasked is vaccinated.

Outside of school, staff and students are not required to wear masks.