Gary Community School District introduces book vending machines to get kids excited about reading

The Gary Community School District is offering a unique prize for excellent students, and it's coming from a vending machine.

Inside are books. The district's 10 school buildings will contain the book vending machines.

Students will get a chance to select a book for good attendance, positive behavior and making the grade.

The district hopes it gets more students excited about literacy.

"The reaction to the book vending machines has been exciting to see," said Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager. "I am for implementing creative and non-traditional techniques that spark the interest for learning."