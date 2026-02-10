Gary declares itself open for business, eyes Chicago Bears

The Brief Gary leaders declared the city "open for business," highlighting economic momentum and major investments from U.S. Steel, the Gary/Chicago International Airport and Hard Rock Casino. Mayor Eddie Melton said the city is pursuing the Chicago Bears with three proposed stadium sites, branding the effort "The Ultimate Comeback." Officials said that regardless of whether the Bears relocate, Gary is experiencing significant economic growth, including up to $3.1 billion in planned U.S. Steel investments.



The city of Gary declared itself open for business during a fireside chat hosted by Mayor Eddie Melton and leaders from three major industries: U.S. Steel, the Gary/Chicago International Airport and Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

What we know:

Melton opened the discussion with an optimistic message about the city’s economic future, saying Gary is moving forward, leaving behind difficult years and investing in a stronger business climate — including an effort to attract the Chicago Bears to Indiana.

"I’m not blind to the stigma some communities and some people have about Gary…," Melton said. "Gary has the audacity to say it can be the next home of the Chicago Bears."

City officials have identified three potential stadium sites: near Hard Rock Casino, at Buffington Harbor and near the Indiana Dunes. Conceptual drawings of the proposals were released last month.

After a season marked by late-game heroics, the Bears could be part of what Gary is calling "The Ultimate Comeback" — a stadium project city leaders say would build on Gary’s industrial base and transportation assets.

"I’m looking at you, Brandon Johnson. It’s the Gary - Chicago Airport," Melton said.

Gary faces regional competition from Hammond and Portage, Indiana, in the effort to lure the team across state lines.

Business leaders said landing the Bears would bring significant economic impact for Northwest Indiana workers.

Daniel M. Killeen, General Manager of U.S Steel, the largest employer in Gary, said, "We’re spending $900 million on this facility with a path to spend $3.1 billion."

He’s talking about US Steel’s business investments.

Gary wants the world to know, with or without the Chicago Bears, economic growth is happening.