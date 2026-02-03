Gary drug bust leads to arrest, guns and cocaine recovered

article

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested after a drug task force search in Gary. Officers seized large amounts of cocaine, other drugs and three guns. The suspect was booked into the Lake County Jail.



A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday after a narcotics investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force led officers to a home in Gary.

What we know:

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force Regional Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3800 block of Maryland Street in the Glen Park neighborhood. During the search, investigators recovered more than 800 grams of cocaine, along with crack cocaine, marijuana and guns.

Authorities said officers seized 816 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of marijuana and three guns. Marlon Russell Jr., 38, was taken into custody and booked into the Lake County Jail.

Officials said Russell is a convicted felon and was suspected of dealing narcotics in the area. The investigation was carried out by the Regional Enforcement Team, which includes detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies across Lake County.