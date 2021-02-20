Gary K9 officer finds missing autistic teen

article

A Gary K9 officer located a missing autistic teen Saturday morning.

At 4:42 a.m., Gary police officers responded to the 4800 block of Carolina Street for a missing juvenile.

Officers were informed the teen girl had disabilities, including autism, and was not capable of fending for herself or understanding the level of danger she faced in extreme weather conditions.

Officers began to search for the girl, but were unable to locate her.

Off-duty Gary Corporal Brown and K9 Koba were requested to the scene.

Corporal Brown obtained a scent sample for the teen and presented it to Koba.

The K9 team then searched the area, and located the teen on the ground in the 600 block of East 48th Ave.

The teen had no shoes, socks or coat on when she was located.

Medics were summoned to the scene and the teen was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

"If not for the actions of Corporal Brown, K9 Koba and other Gary officers on scene the outcome would have been tragically different," the Gary Police Department said on Facebook.