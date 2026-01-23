Gary police corporal arrested on DUI charges

The Brief A Gary police corporal was arrested on DUI charges following a traffic stop on I-94 in Porter County, according to authorities. Corporal John H. Artibey Jr. faces felony and misdemeanor DUI charges and has been placed on unpaid leave pending criminal proceedings and an internal investigation. Artibey, a longtime officer, was previously injured in a 2020 shooting while assisting with a homicide investigation.



A Gary police corporal was arrested last week on DUI charges, according to the Gary Police Department.

What we know:

Corporal John H. Artibey Jr. was arrested by Indiana State police on Jan. 17 on I-94 in Porter County. Artibey has been charged with one felony count of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated.

The Gary Police Department immediately placed Artibey on unpaid leave. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an internal investigation, the police department said.

John Artibey (Gary Police Department)

What they're saying:

"Public trust is the cornerstone of effective policing, and we are committed to preserving it," Gary Police said in a statement. "This incident is not a reflection of the Gary Police Department as a whole, nor does it diminish the hard work our officers do every day to keep our city safe. We will continue to serve with the highest standards and professionalism our community deserves."

The backstory:

In January 2020, Artibey took shrapnel to the chin and abdomen during a shooting at a Gary apartment complex.

Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the officers were shot while assisting the Merrillville Police Department with a homicide investigation at the complex. Westerfield said the suspect targeted by the investigation barricaded himself in a residence.

After two hours of negotiation, the Gary SWAT team sought to enter the residence and the suspect opened fire, striking the two officers. An officer returned fire, killing the shooter.

Westerfield says Cpl. James Nielsen, a 17-year-old veteran, was shot in the chest, with the bullet deflected by his protective vest, and once in the arm. Cpl. John Artibey, a 14-year- veteran, took shrapnel to the chin and abdomen. Both were being treated and reported in stable condition.

The suspect killed, 29-year-old Keenan McCain, was connected to a Merrillville homicide over the weekend. Merrillville police confirmed McCain was wanted in connection to the death of 45-year-old Betty Claudio.