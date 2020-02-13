Gary schools to close Friday due to 'dangerously frigid temps'

article

Public schools in Gary, Indiana, will be closed Friday as freezing weather continues to grip the Chicago area.

The Gary Community School Corporation made the announcement Thursday afternoon, blaming “dangerously frigid temps” for the closures. Schools will also be closed Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day.

Though temperatures in Gary are expected to peak around 18 degrees Friday, the wind chill could make it feel more like -9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago Public Schools had not announced any closures Thursday evening, despite a wind chill advisory that is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday. Temperatures in Chicago will also reach 18 degrees, though the wind chill could drag them down to -13 degrees.