Gary shooting: Family Dollar employee shot while inside store

A Family Dollar employee in Gary, Indiana was shot while inside the store Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 1400 block of West 25th Avenue for a call of shots fired inside the business.

When officers arrived, they located an employee, a 21-year-old man, with gunshot wounds.

It was determined that the victim was working inside the location when the shooting occurred. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition was not released.

While investigating the shooting, it was determined that the victim and offender had prior knowledge of one another and that this was an isolated incident. The offender was not at the scene when officers arrived and no one is currently in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.