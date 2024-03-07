Gary woman charged with murder of girlfriend

A Gary woman was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her girlfriend Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Leveda Boyd, 40, allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Diamond Manning around 11 p.m., according to Gary police. Manning's body was found near 30th Avenue and Broadway. She had been shot several times.

Surveillance footage and license plate readers captured Boyd's car driving away from where her body was found, police said. Witnesses told police Boyd and Manning had "ongoing relationship issues" and that Boyd was at Manning's home prior to her murder.

Gary police said Manning's phone was being used after her death in an effort to cover up her murder.

Boyd was also charged with possessing a firearm enhancement. If convicted, she could face up to 85 years in prison.