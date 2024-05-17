Man shot while trying to intervene in robbery outside Wicker Park bar

A man was shot and critically wounded while trying to stop two women from being robbed early Friday outside Estelle's Cafe and Lounge in Wicker Park.

The women, 33 and 35, were standing outside Estelle's just before 4 a.m. when a silver sedan pulled up and two people demanded their property in the 2000 block of West North Avenue, police said.

A 31-year-old man tried to intervene and was shot in the torso, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspects drove off westbound on North Avenue.

There were no other injuries reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.