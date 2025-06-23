Gas line fire forces evacuation at Schaumburg recreation center, officials say

The Brief A fire broke out around 11 a.m. Monday at the Meineke Recreation Center in Schaumburg after a gas line was struck during construction, officials said. The flames were contained to the construction site; no injuries were reported, but the building and nearby pool were evacuated and remain closed. Police and fire crews remain on scene, and part of Weathersfield Way is shut down until further notice.



A fire at a Schaumburg recreation center forced evacuations Monday after a gas line was struck during construction.

What we know:

The blaze broke out shortly after 11 a.m. at the Meineke Recreation Center, located at 220 E. Weathersfield Way.

According to village officials, the fire was sparked by a gas line that was struck during construction work at the site.

Flames were contained to the construction area, and no injuries were reported.

The recreation center and adjacent pool were evacuated and remained closed as of Monday afternoon, officials said.

What's next:

Police and fire crews remain on scene, and Weathersfield Way is closed to traffic between Queens Court and Creighton Lane until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.