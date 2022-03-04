Gas pump damaged in Bolingbrook shooting

A gas pump was damaged after shots were fired during an argument in Bolingbrook Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to police, people were arguing in the parking lot of Speedway, located at 555 south Bolingbrook Drive, just after 2:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched after a call of shots fired was made.

When police arrived, officers discovered damage to a gas bump. There were no reports of injuries, police said.

Officers then saw a private bus with a number of people inside who were believed to be involved. Police conducted a traffic stop on Joliet Road at Internationale Drive.

The road was temporarily closed, as numerous officers attempted to have a number of people inside exit the bus, police said.

The occupants eventually exited the bus, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.