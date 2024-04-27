Gaza ceasefire: Hamas reviewing new Israeli proposal

Hamas says it is reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya gave no details Saturday of Israel's offer, but said it was in response to a proposal from Hamas two weeks ago.

Negotiations earlier this month centered on a six-week ceasefire proposal and the release of 40 civilian and sick hostages in exchange for freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

International pressure is growing for Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire agreement and avert a possible Israeli attack on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge after fleeing fighting elsewhere in the territory.

FILE - Palestinians check the damage in a house that was destroyed by an overnight Israeli bombardment in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Maj Expand

Israel has been insisting for months it plans a ground offensive into Rafah, on the border with Egypt, where it says many remaining Hamas militants are holed up, despite calls for restraint from the international community including the U.S.

Egypt has cautioned an offensive into Rafah could have "catastrophic consequences" on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where famine is feared, as well as on regional peace and security.

The Israeli military has massed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles in southern Israel close to Rafah, and hit locations in the city in near-daily airstrikes.

RELATED: USC President responds to 90+ arrests from pro-Palestine protests on campus

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel next week.

And protests and counterprotests over military support for Israel’s war against Hamas are roiling U.S. college campuses .

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.