Georgia woman celebrating her 100th birthday

An Atlanta native is celebrating a major milestone Tuesday: her 100th birthday.

Jean Elizabeth Lynn was born Sept. 10, 1919 in Dublin, Georgia. She grew up in the small town before moving to Atlanta after marrying Leon Lynn.

Lynn quickly got her footing in Atlanta, getting a job at the Atlanta Athletic Club. She went on to work as a cook at Rosie T. Hollie Wright Elementary and Warren T. Jackson Elementary, where she retired after 35 years of helping kids.

Lynn also joined the Butler Street Christian Memorial Episcopal Church, where she has been member for over 65 years!

The centenarian has four daughters, Carolyn Cooper, Barbara Grier, Joann Neal, and Leola Hatcher.

She's celebrating her birthday Tuesday afternoon at Atlanta's A.G. Rhodes Nonprofit Nursing Home.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Mrs. Lynn!