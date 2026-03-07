Chicago crime: Girl, 13, shot, critically hurt in drive-by on South Side, police say

The Brief A 13-year-old girl was shot and critically hurt in a drive-by on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The gunman got away in a light-colored sedan, police said. No further details were made available.



A 13-year-old girl was shot and critically injured on Chicago’s South Side Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:44 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. Cottage Ave. in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The girl was standing outside with a group of friends when a light-colored sedan drove past them. The unknown gunman opened fire in the girl’s direction, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman fled the scene in the sedan. No further details were available.

Area detectives are investigating.