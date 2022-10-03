Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.