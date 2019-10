article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

Litzy Fierros-Reyes was last seen about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of West Parker Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-2, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, Fila gym shoes and red pants.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.