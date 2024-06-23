Girl, 16, reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood

article

Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood earlier this month.

Alena Martin was last seen on June 8 in the 600 block of Leclaire Avenue, according to police.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pants. Alena has black hair and dreadlocks. Her eyes are brown and she's about 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information about Alena's whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Four detectives at 312-742-8255.