Girl, 16, reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 23, 2024 2:26pm CDT
Alena Martin (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood earlier this month. 

Alena Martin was last seen on June 8 in the 600 block of Leclaire Avenue, according to police. 

She was wearing a black jacket and black pants. Alena has black hair and dreadlocks. Her eyes are brown and she's about 5 feet tall. 

Anyone with information about Alena's whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Four detectives at 312-742-8255.

