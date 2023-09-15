Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 17, charged for throwing food at CTA worker

Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

Violent crime on the decline: CTA records 16 percent year-to-date reduction

Riders of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) have reason to celebrate as recent statistics released by the Chicago Police Department indicate a substantial decrease in transit-related crime.

CHICAGO - A teenage girl has been charged with throwing food at a CTA worker Thursday morning in Englewood.

The 17-year-old got on a bus around 9 a.m. and began arguing with a CTA employee in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. The argument escalated the girl threw food at the 60-year-old CTA worker.

She was taken into custody minutes later and was charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee.

No further information was immediately available.