Girl, 17, charged for throwing food at CTA worker
CHICAGO - A teenage girl has been charged with throwing food at a CTA worker Thursday morning in Englewood.
The 17-year-old got on a bus around 9 a.m. and began arguing with a CTA employee in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. The argument escalated the girl threw food at the 60-year-old CTA worker.
She was taken into custody minutes later and was charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee.
No further information was immediately available.