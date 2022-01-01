Girl, 17, shot three times at Congress Hotel

One person was taken into police custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot at the South Loop's Congress Hotel.

Police said the girl was at the hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, when she was shot three times in the leg.

The girl was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. A weapon was recovered.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and police say this is a domestic incident.