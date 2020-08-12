Girl killed; 9 displaced in fire in Gage Park: police

A 4-year-old girl was killed and nine people were displaced in a fire Wednesday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 4:15 a.m. Chicago fire personnel found the girl unresponsive inside a first floor bedroom of a home in the 5700 South Washtenaw Avenue, that was on fire, Chicago police said.

She was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital where she died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of her death.

Nine other people were also in the home but no one else was injured, police said. They were all displaced because the home was uninhabitable after the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.