Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sawyer Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Armstrong is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.