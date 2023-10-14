Glendale Heights armed robbery: 'Career criminal' from Chicago charged, denied pre-trial release

A judge has denied a Chicago man pre-trial release after he allegedly robbed a suburban business at gunpoint earlier this year.

On April 26, prosecutors say Odell Wright entered Stella's Place in Glendale Heights shortly after noon and began playing a slot machine. Then, around 1:40 p.m., he allegedly approached an employee at the front counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and Wright fled the scene.

Following an investigation, Wright was identified as a suspect and on Oct. 13, he was taken into custody. He is currently on federal probation.

"The allegations that Mr. Wright threatened an employee who was just trying to make an honest living, with a firearm and then stole money, are outrageous and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Odell Wright

Wright, 48, is charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

"Armed violence to one of our community businesses should not and will not be tolerated." Glendale Heights Police Chief George Pappas said. "The outstanding work by our evidence technicians to process the crime scene, the analysis at the crime laboratory, and our investigation division helped identify this career criminal."

Wright is due in court on Nov. 16.