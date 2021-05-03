Good Samaritan dives into bay to rescue infant thrown into water during crash near Ocean City

Authorities say a good Samaritan dove into the waters of Assawoman Bay to rescue an infant that had been thrown from a vehicle and off a bridge during a crash near Ocean City Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:47 p.m. on the Route 90 bridge that connects the beach town to the rest of Worcester County.

Emergency crews say the collision ejected an infant from a vehicle and into Assawoman Bay below. The vehicle was left teetering over the edge of the bridge.

Officials say the good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant.

Firefighters secured the vehicle while paramedics treated multiple patients. The infant was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital in Baltimore while seven other were transported by ground to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.