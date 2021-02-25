Grandma chases down, tackles thief who stole her purse

This is one grandmother you may not want to mess with.

A security camera captured an elderly woman chasing down a man who allegedly nabbed her purse at a pub in Australia, according to reports.

He didn't get far.

In the video, the woman, sans shoes, appears to take off after the man who had reportedly ripped the purse from her hands at the Pimpama Tavern on the Gold Coast.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to the timestamp on the video.

After making it only half a block away from the pub, the elderly woman caught up to the alleged thief, grabbed his shoulders and threw him to the ground.

Advertisement

Security camera captured an elderly woman chasing down a man who allegedly nabbed her purse at a pub in Australia.

The woman even appeared to get the man into a headlock for a few seconds before latching onto the bag.

The man was then seen trying to pull the purse for a few moments longer, even dragging the elderly woman on the ground, before retreating to his car.

After winning the battle, the elderly woman grabbed her bag and walked back to the pub while the alleged robber drove off in a white truck.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.