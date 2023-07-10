Grayslake Post Office renamed for fallen Army Ranger from Wildwood

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider dedicated a post office Monday for an Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan.

The Grayslake Post Office, located at 75 Commerce Drive, will be named Joseph "Joey" W. Dimock, II Post Office Building.

Dimock died in 2010 while serving his third overseas deployment in Salerno, Afghanistan. Dimock received several awards through his years of service, including the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

Schneider first introduced the legislation to rename the post office, and it was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Dimmock grew up in Wildwood and graduated from Warren Township High School.

"Ellen and Joseph, we are here to honor and memorialize your son. But we are also here to honor you, not just for your sacrifice, but for the extraordinary courage you display day in and day out in keeping Joey's memory alive, and ensuring that his life lived is a blessing to us all," Schneider said.

Monday marks the 13th anniversary of Dimock's death, that is being celebrated and honored.